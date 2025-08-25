Canada Community-Building Fund Provided $3.69M to 2024 City of Chilliwack Road Infrastructure Projects

Chilliwack – Multiple City of Chilliwack road infrastructure projects were completed in 2024, thanks in part to $3.69 million in funding from the federal government’s Canada Community-Building Fund. Projects supported by this funding included road repaving and the addition of multi-use pathways.

The largest portion of this funding, $3.49 million, was utilized towards repaving and rehabilitating 16.5 kilometres of city roads in 12 locations, and to construct almost two kilometres of new multi-use pathways throughout the city. Roads that received asphalt rehabilitation included Uplands Road, Nowell Street, Unsworth Road, Prairie Avenue, Reece Avenue, Extrom Road, and more. The remaining funding was used to conduct capacity-building studies.

“Investments like this help communities across British Columbia build and maintain the local infrastructure they need to grow, thrive, and stay connected,” said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development. “Our government is proud to work with partners to support projects that make daily life easier, safer, and more sustainable for residents.”

“Good roads and safe pathways help people to stay connected – to work, school and to each other,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “These upgrades in Chilliwack are about making daily life easier and safer for everyone. This is another way we are investing in infrastructure that puts people first.”

“As Chilliwack continues to be one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, it’s vital that we maintain and develop infrastructure to support ongoing growth and connect neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Last year, we made significant transportation infrastructure improvements, thanks in part to the support of the Government of Canada and the Union of BC Municipalities through the Canada Community-Building Fund.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments for investment in infrastructure and capacity-building projects. This program is funded by the Government of Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.