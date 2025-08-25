BC Bus Pass Digital Fare Validation Effective September 1

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and the Province of British Columbia are pleased to announce that effective September 1, BC Bus Pass fare products are enabled for contactless tap validation in transit systems that operate Umo digital payments.

Riders using a BC Bus Pass can now tap their pass to the digital validator upon boarding the bus, instead of displaying their pass to the transit driver for visual validation.

The modernization of the BC Bus Pass validation process aims to create a universal rider experience, matching other BC Transit fixed-route fare products and aligns with BC Bus Pass holders that travel on TransLink services.

Ridership data captured through the new validation process will help BC Transit better deliver transit services with an improved understanding of BC Bus Pass usage.

About the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s BC Bus Pass Program

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction provides subsidized annual bus passes to individuals receiving disability assistance and low-income seniors to help them participate more in their communities. Through the program, low-income seniors and individuals receiving disability assistance are eligible for an annual pass.

For more information on the BC Bus Pass Program visit 2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/passenger-travel/buses-taxis-limos/bus-pass.