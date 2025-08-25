AbbyPD Weekend Wrap : Aug 22nd – Aug 25th – Record Heat, Impaired Drivers and Domestic Issues

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: Aug 22nd – Aug 25th

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 322 police files.

Friday Night:

Officers remained active between calls, conducting a range of proactive initiatives. Three individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. Impaired driving roadblocks were set up by additional officers, and curfew checks were carried out on known offenders currently out on bail.

Saturday:

The day and evening were relatively routine, with no major incidents reported. Additional officers were deployed to support public safety at two concerts held within city limits.

Sunday:

The day began with Patrol officers arresting a known individual after he stole items from a Bait Car—yes, we still use those. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest. Our Traffic Enforcement Unit was busy throughout the day, with the highest recorded speed being 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Officers were also deployed to assist with another concert in the afternoon.

Overall:

While the city remained active throughout the weekend, no major incidents occurred. AbbyPD continues to prioritize community safety through both responsive and proactive policing.

Weekend Call Summary

15 domestic disputes

2 assaults

2 missing person reports

3 Break & Enters

20 Thefts

4 Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

9 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 42 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 8 individuals were held in custody