Wildfire Between Yale and Spuzzum Off Highway 1(Sailor Bar)

Fraser Canyon – There is a whiff of wildfire smoke in the Fraser Valley. The cause could be from a new fire off Highway 1 between Yale and Spuzzum.

Coquihalla Road Report Facebook page have listed it as Sailor Bar on the CN railway side of the Fraser Canyon. Traffic on Highway 1 is moving through the area.

The 50 Hectares fire was discovered On August 23, (Saturday) and updated on the BC Wildfire website on Sunday August 24, at 8AM.

It s listed as out of control.

The exact cause is not confirmed at this time, whether it was human caused, or with the heat, dry lightning.

