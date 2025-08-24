Skip to content

Wildfire Between Yale and Spuzzum Off Highway 1(Sailor Bar)

Fraser Canyon – There is a whiff of wildfire smoke in the Fraser Valley. The cause could be from a new fire off Highway 1 between Yale and Spuzzum.

Coquihalla Road Report Facebook page have listed it as Sailor Bar on the CN railway side of the Fraser Canyon. Traffic on Highway 1 is moving through the area.

The 50 Hectares fire was discovered On August 23, (Saturday) and updated on the BC Wildfire website on Sunday August 24, at 8AM.

It s listed as out of control.

The exact cause is not confirmed at this time, whether it was human caused, or with the heat, dry lightning.

BC Wildfire Service on Facebook link is here.

BC Wildfire Service on line map is here.

2025 Highway 1 between Hope and Spuzzum – Sailor Bar Wildfire – Coquihalla Road Report on Facebook

