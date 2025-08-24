UPDATE – FVRD Issues Evacuation Alert – Area North of Yale to Spuzzum Creek Road (Sailor Bar), including both sides of the Fraser River, Due to Wildfire

Fraser Canyon – UPDATE – Sunday 2PM – Upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for the area of Yale north to Spuzzum Creek Road including both east and west sides of the Fraser River due to a wildfire. The alert includes:

Yale, Electoral Area B

Properties on Spuzzum Creek Road

Private Properties on both the east and west side of the Fraser River from Yale north to Spuzzum Creek Road

Crown lands in the mapped area

You are not required to evacuate at this time but you must be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

CN Rail has suspended operations for the time being. NO Stopping on Highway 1 in that area to view the fire.

This alert does not apply to First Nations reserve lands. See information provided by Spuzzum First Nation or Yale First Nation on their websites and social media sources.

This alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for an area north of Yale to Spuzzum Creek Road, including both sides of the Fraser River, due to #BCWildfire. Residents in the area must be prepared to leave on short notice. More info: https://t.co/1lIIqkzodb… https://t.co/UPF3O7z1Aa pic.twitter.com/LZhY5DDlD6 — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) August 24, 2025

ORIGINAL STORY – There is a whiff of wildfire smoke in the Fraser Valley. The cause could be from a new fire off Highway 1 between Yale and Spuzzum.

Coquihalla Road Report Facebook page have listed it as Sailor Bar on the CN railway side of the Fraser Canyon. Traffic on Highway 1 is moving through the area.

The 50 Hectares fire was discovered On August 23, (Saturday) and updated on the BC Wildfire website on Sunday August 24, at 8AM.

It s listed as out of control.

The exact cause is not confirmed at this time, whether it was human caused, or with the heat, dry lightning.

BC Wildfire Service on Facebook link is here.

BC Wildfire Service on line map is here.