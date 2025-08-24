Environment Canada – 4PM Sunday Air Quality Statement Issued for Fraser Valley, Canyon and Vancouver

Fraser Valley – Issued by Environment Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks and Metro Vancouver:

4:20 PM PDT Sunday 24 August 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for:

Eastern Fraser Valley

(August, 24, 2025) Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Warning in eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and Central and Eastern Fraser Valley due to elevated ground-level ozone (smog) and in Eastern Fraser Valley due to fine particulate matter (small particles in the air that may impact health). The ozone (smog) warning is expected to last at least until tomorrow. The fine particular matter warning is expected to last today and tomorrow or until smoke conditions improve. The warnings will remain in effect until further notice. Cause: Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone. Smoke from the Sailor Bar wildfire burning north of Yale in the Fraser Canyon has resulted in elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the Eastern Fraser Valley. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes.

Air Quality Warning in effect for: – Metro Vancouver – Northeast (smog) – Metro Vancouver – Southeast (smog) – Central Fraser Valley (smog) – Eastern Fraser Valley (fine particulate matter and smog)

Outdoor Activities: Consider postponing or limiting outdoor activities, especially for people at risk, including those with lung and heart conditions or diabetes, pregnant people, infants, children, and older adults. Take it easy and take frequent breaks if outdoor activities cannot be avoided.