UFV Sports Saturday – Soccer Opening Weekend – Men Earn Draw in Victoria , Women Fall to Vikes

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Cascades fall to Vikes to close out opening weekend

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team came up on the losing side for the second straight day after a 5-0 loss to the University of Victoria Vikes on Saturday.

The Cascades finish their opening week road trip with an 0-2 record, while Victoria improves to 1-1 with the win.

The Cascades return home next week for a pair of matchups with the UNBC Timberwolves. The games are set for Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m and can be seen live on Canada West TV.

MSOC: Perkin’s first Canada West goal earns Cascades a point in Victoria

Brody Perkin’s late goal earned the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with the University of Victoria Vikes on Saturday night in Victoria.



The Cascades battled to a draw despite missing last year’s conference player of the year, Mateo Brazinha , and Friday night’s goalscorer, Michael Beecroft , to injury. The result boosts UFV’s record to 0-1-1 after the opening weekend, while Victoria moves to 1-0-1.

Notable:

Perkin’s goal is the first of his burgeoning Canada West career, having played just 12 minutes as a substitute so far through the first two games.



Quotable:

UFV Head coach Tom Lowndes



“It’s huge, you know, for Brody [Perkin] as a first-year player to come in the game when we needed a goal. I think it was it was well deserved. I think it would have been a travesty if we didn’t take something from that game.”



“We talk about the young guys coming in and making an impact, trying to to earn their minutes, and he’s made the most of his opportunities. He’s done well in preseason. He’s versatile, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s quick. You know, when he’s come in and done a job. He took his opportunity really well and it’s obviously good for the rest of the young players that are trying to make a mark when they see a guy like that do it. Really happy for him to get his first goal and earn us a point on the road.”



Next Up:

The Cascades have a chance to recover next week as they have a bye from conference play, before hosting Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan on September 5 and 6 respectively. The games can be seen live on Canada West TV at 7pm.



