Ground Floor Apartment Fire on Mary Street in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Around 7:15 p.m. on Friday night August 22nd, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in an apartment unit in the 9100 block of Mary Street.

Seventeen firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 arrived to find a ground floor apartment unit charged with smoke. Crews quickly initiated an offensive interior attack, containing the fire to its area of origin.

A primary search confirmed all occupants had safely evacuated.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is deemed accidental by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms.