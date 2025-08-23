Founder of Abbotsford’s Brands in Bloom, Wins BC Landscape and Nursery’s 2025 Educator of the Year Award

Abbotsford – August 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – The BC Landscape & Nursery Association (BCLNA) has named Jeff O’Brien, MBA, founder of Brands in Blooms, as its 2025 Educator of the Year.

The award honours an individual who goes above and beyond to educate both the horticulture industry and the public about the value of plants and gardening.

Jeff’s career has been rooted in education from the start. His MBA dissertation on consumer behaviour in the independent garden centre channel inspired the launch of Brands in Blooms and the creation of the Next-Gen Masterclass, which has already equipped more than 300 garden centres across North America to attract and retain the emerging generation of gardeners.



O’Brien will be honoured during the BCLNA Garden Party & Member Awards on September 11, 2025, at Locality Brewing in Langley.

About Brands in Blooms

Brands in Blooms helps independent garden centres thrive through research-driven education, innovative technology, and strategic training. Its tools include the Next-Gen Masterclass, a storytelling-based CRM, and a website and e-commerce platform built to connect garden centres with today’s consumer.

For more information, visit www.brandsinblooms.com.