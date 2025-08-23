Skip to content

Day 2 of Chilliwack Record Heat August 22 and 23, 2025 – With MORE to Come

Chilliwack – AUGUST 23 UPDATE – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada): August 23 was Day 2 of Chilliwack record heat.

Daily record high :-   35.0 oC  (10.7 oC above normal) ( Relative humidity at a very dry 15%) 

Previous record high :-32.0 oC in 1988.

Plus , Daily record High Mean;

25.75 oC ( 7.85 oC above normal.) 

Previous: 23.9oc in 1964.

(In comparison, August 23rd ,2024 , a record 41.2 mm rainfall here in Chilliwack!) 

AUGUST 22 ORIGINAL STORY – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada):

Weather you were fishing, walking or just trying to stay cool, brace yourself.

Daily Record High for August 22,2025 .  34.0 oC ( 9.9oC above normal ) . (Relative humidity down to a very dry 11%! )

Previous: 32.8 oC in 1956.

Plus, Daily Record high mean :

24.5 oC  ( 6.9oC above normal.) 

Previous : 23.6oC in 2022.

More temperature records likely during the next few days & nights! 

Chilliwack August temperature records date back to 1881.

