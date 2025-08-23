Skip to content

2025 UFV Soccer Season Openers

2025 UFV Soccer Season Openers

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Second half surge sees Cascades fall to UBC in season opener

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team dropped their season opener 4-0 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday after a second half burst saw the reigning national champions pull away.

The Cascades continue their opening weekend on Saturday, as they head to the island to take on the UVic Vikes in Victoria on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The game can be seen live on Canada West TV.

  • With Files from Michael McColl / UBC Thunderbirds

MSOC: Beecroft scores as Cascades fall 2-1 in season opener to UBC

The UFV Cascades men’s soccer team battled hard, but a late push from the UBC Thunderbirds saw the defending national champions come back to win 2-1 in the season opener.

It was a heavily contested rematch of last season’s thrilling Canada West semifinal with the game featuring three goals and six cards including a pair of first half ejections.

The Cascades continue their opening weekend on Saturday, as they head to the island to take on the UVic Vikes in Victoria on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen live on Canada West TV.

  • With files from Michael McColl / UBC Thunderbirds

