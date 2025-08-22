RAPP Reports About Salmon Fishing on the Fraser River, Prior to the Season Opening

Fraser Valley (Conservation Officer Service) – The COS received numerous RAPP reports about salmon fishing on the Fraser River this week, prior to the season opening.

Reports were in Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, with the majority in the Rosedale area.

As a result, CO’s increased their presence in the area, patrolling in the early morning hours before sunrise, and well into the night after dark.

CO’s took enforcement action in relation to various infractions, including fishing during a closed time, over possession, barbed hooks, angling without licences, lack of conservation surcharge stamps, multiple lines and multiple hooks.

By the end of the week, CO’s reported no compliance issues with anglers.

The COS would like to thank the public for reporting their concerns. Notifying CO’s directly via the RAPP line is the best way for us to serve communities in a timely manner.

Report fisheries, wildlife or environmental violations to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.