OPINION – MLA Reann Gasper Calls on Province to Step Up After Abbotsford–Mission Recycling Depot Layoffs

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Reann Gasper, MLA for Abbotsford–Mission and Critic for Child Care, Children and Youth with Support Needs, is calling on the B.C. government to step up following news that 62 employees at the Abbotsford–Mission Recycling Depot, many of whom live with disabilities or face barriers to employment, will lose their jobs at the end of the year.

“My heart goes out to the workers, families, and the community who are devastated by this decision,” said Gasper. “For decades, this program provided not just jobs, but dignity, stability, and inclusion for people who are too often left out of the workforce. Now those lifelines are being cut.”

The recycling depot, run by Archway Community Services for more than 40 years, will close after its contract was awarded to a for-profit company. Local officials cited cost savings.

“This isn’t just about one depot,” Gasper added. “It points to a larger problem: when the province downloads responsibility onto municipalities and forces them into tough decisions they wouldn’t otherwise make, without providing proper funding, it’s vulnerable people who pay the price. Abbotsford and Mission are left to carry the burden of choices made in Victoria, while families in our community lose stability.”

Gasper emphasized the value of inclusive work opportunities that the depot provided.

“These jobs were never just about a paycheque. They gave people belonging, confidence, and purpose. That’s not something you can put a price tag on. Once again, it feels like the people who need support the most are being treated as expendable.”

Gasper is urging the province to step up with immediate measures to protect inclusive employment programs and ensure Abbotsford and Mission families are not left behind.

“Abbotsford and Mission families deserve better,” said Gasper. “I will continue to stand with the workers, their families, and our community to demand action.”

