Happy Ending on the Fraser River for Hope and Kent Search and Rescue

Hope (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – Hope SAR was tasked out late Thursday night (August 21) after members of the public heard a cry for help on the Fraser River in Hope. A SAR team immediately begin a search along the banks of the river in the dark.



At first light, Valley Helicopters took members up to search the river from above. Additional members, with the assistance of Kent Harrison Search and Rescue , took to the water to continue the search.



At around noon, the subject was found alive a good distance down river and is receiving medical assistance.



We are grateful to the community members who responded so quickly. Situations like this can be unsettling, and it’s important to care for your own well-being. If you are struggling or feeling affected, please reach out to someone you trust or access local support services

From the Facebook page Hope BC Bulletin Board 2.0 –Offer Lynne Jesimika : Last night at 1150pm last night I was standing in my kitchen and I could hear a faint yell. To which then I heard my neighbour yell “do you need help”. I then ran out my door to my back yard where I then could hear a woman crying for help. As my neighbour was on the phone with the police, my bestie and I escorted the other police officer to a path I new about which led us down to the river. I ran.. Ran along the rocks listening for her.. Once I got as far as the campground I could no longer hear her. As I stopped a man above in the campground said he could hear her drifting threw the pass. I sat on the bank with the officer just listening to see if we could hear her. By 2am the other side of the bank was lit up with spotlights and the amazing SAR’s team searching into the early morning. Thank you to the Agassiz team who sent boats out late at night trying to search as well. Bye 6am I could hear the first helicopter, and they continued all day, huge shout out to them as well. To the man who was put in the right spot at the right time and called SAR to give them the location, thank you!! If you hadn’t been there she might not have been seen. And as of 430ish she was lifted to safety, returning to her family . I’m not looking for recognition in any way. I’m only human. And I could only hope that anyone would have done the same thing as we did last night. I also want to thank the creators for hearing our plea in keeping this brave strong woman safe in they’re arms so she can return to her family. thank you