Chilliwack Record Heat for August 22, 2025 – With MORE to Come

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada):
Weather you were fishing, walking or just trying to stay cool, brace yourself.
Daily Record High for August 22,2025 . 34.0 oC ( 9.9oC above normal ) . (Relative humidity down to a very dry 11%! )
Previous: 32.8 oC in 1956.
Plus, Daily Record high mean :
24.5 oC ( 6.9oC above normal.)
Previous : 23.6oC in 2022.
More temperature records likely during the next few days & nights!
Chilliwack August temperature records date back to 1881.