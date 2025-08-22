Chilliwack Record Heat for August 22, 2025 – With MORE to Come

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett (Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada):

Weather you were fishing, walking or just trying to stay cool, brace yourself.

Daily Record High for August 22,2025 . 34.0 oC ( 9.9oC above normal ) . (Relative humidity down to a very dry 11%! )

Previous: 32.8 oC in 1956.

Plus, Daily Record high mean :

24.5 oC ( 6.9oC above normal.)

Previous : 23.6oC in 2022.

More temperature records likely during the next few days & nights!

Chilliwack August temperature records date back to 1881.