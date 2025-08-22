Chilliwack Artist Rebecca Baker-Grenier Honoured with Prestigious First Nations Art Award (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack is home to one of British Columbia’s most celebrated Indigenous artists – and now, a 2025 recipient of the BC Achievement Foundation’s Polygon Award in First Nations Art.

Tickets for the award ceremony (November 19, 2025, in Vancouver), available for purchase online at www.bcachievement.com.

Rebecca Baker-Grenier, of Kwakiuł, Dzawada’enuwx, and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh ancestry, has been honoured for her powerful work in fashion and regalia design – a practice she began at age eleven. Her pieces have graced the stages of New York Fashion Week, Indigenous Fashion Arts Toronto, and have been featured in publications such as Vogue and Elle Canada. Her designs carry deep cultural grounding, showcasing Indigenous pride, strength, and creativity through wearable art.

The Polygon Award in First Nations Art recognizes outstanding BC-based Indigenous artists across traditional, contemporary, and media arts. Now in its 19th year, the program honours artists not only for excellence in their craft, but also for their roles as mentors, storytellers, and cultural stewards.

Rebecca Baker-Grenier, Kwakiutł | Dzawada’enuxw | Skwxwú7mesh

Rebecca Baker-Grenier, of Kwakiuł, Dzawada’enuwx, and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh ancestry, is a fashion designer whose work carries deep ancestral connection and cultural strength. A regalia designer since age eleven, Rebecca has created pow-wow and performance regalia for her family and for the Dancers of Damelahamid, with her designs featured on national and international stages since 2016.

Holding a BA in Indigenous Studies from UBC, Rebecca began her fashion design journey in 2021, apprenticing under Himikalas Pam Baker and completing the Indigenous Couture Residency at Banff Centre. Her collections have since appeared at New York Fashion Week, SWAIA Santa Fe, Indigenous Fashion Arts Toronto, and Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week. Her garments have been worn on red carpets and featured in Vogue, Elle Canada, and museum exhibitions, and are known for their elegance, cultural grounding, and refined detail. Through her work, Rebecca offers bold, beautiful reflections of Indigenous resilience, pride, and creativity.

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with Rebecca Baker-Grenier: