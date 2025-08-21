United Way Addressing Food Insecurity for Students in Hope and Mission

Fraser Valley/ Burnaby – With school just around the corner, many Fraser Valley families are facing more than just the usual back-to-school scramble. In remote communities like Hope and Mission where child poverty rates reach nearly 17 per cent, working parents are worrying about where their kids will go after school, and if they’ll have enough to eat.

This fall, United Way BC is launching new School’s Out program sites in both communities. School’s Out programs offer children aged 6–12 mental and physical wellness opportunities, social developmental and academic enrichment support, and nutritious snacks during critical after-school hours.

For many families, especially those experiencing financial stress, these programs — facilitated by Chawathil First Nation and School District No. 75 — will be a vital source of stability.

“The School’s Out program offers kids a safe space, caring adults, and opportunities to grow,” said Trisha Dulku, Strategic Initiatives Manager at United Way British Columbia. “For many, it also means a healthy meal they might not otherwise get. With rising costs and limited resources, more children are hungry. This program ensures they leave nourished, supported, and ready to thrive.”

Building on successful programs in Abbotsford as well as communities across the Lower Mainland and across the province, United Way BC’s School’s Out continues to grow, helping Fraser Valley kids in rural and remote areas get the support they need to build confidence and social skills — just like their urban peers.

To learn more about, or support, United Way BC’s School’s Out programs, visit uwbc.ca/kids

2025 United Way logo For People in Need