Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- August 21

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SINGH, Gurkirat

2025 Delta Police Gurkirat Singh

Age: 26

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 141lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Sexual Assault, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Sexual Interference of a Person Under 16 Years Old

Warrant in effect: May 23, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Delta with Canada Wide Warrants

DOW, William

Age: 49

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Brown/Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Offering Bribe to Officer, Possess Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition(x2), Careless Use of Firearm (x2), Possess Controlled Substance for Trafficking (x10), Possess Non-Firearm Knowing Unauthorized

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack