Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- August 21

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
SINGH, Gurkirat
Age: 26
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 141lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Sexual Assault, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Sexual Interference of a Person Under 16 Years Old
Warrant in effect: May 23, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Delta with Canada Wide Warrants
DOW, William
Age: 49
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 161lbs
Hair: Brown/Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Offering Bribe to Officer, Possess Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition(x2), Careless Use of Firearm (x2), Possess Controlled Substance for Trafficking (x10), Possess Non-Firearm Knowing Unauthorized
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack