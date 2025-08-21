Chilliwack Visual Artists Association presents A TOUCH of EARTH XIV Art Show & Sale – September 4 to October 4

Chilliwack Visual Artists Association presents A TOUCH of EARTH XIV Art Show & Sale, featuring the works of Evelyn Zuberbier.



Proudly presented by the CVAA and Odlum Brown Art Gallery.

Evelyn paints a variety of subjects inspired by anything that excites her creative spirit. She continues to paint regularly entering shows with the CVAA (Chilliwack Visual Artists Association). During her membership with the Federation of Canadian Artists she won several Awards of Excellence.

Evelyn is a founding member of the CVAA (Chilliwack Visual Artists Association).

During her painting career, she was appointed by the Alberta Minister of Culture to the board of the Alberta Art Foundation serving a three-year term.

Her work has been shown in eight tours with the Hands Across the Pacific Cultural Exchange touring the Orient. Her work is found throughout the world in private collections and in fact the former Prime Minister of Japan owns her ‘Prairie Wagon’ watercolor painting. Evelyn is excited about her 14th solo show and looks forward to seeing all of you there.

Opening Reception:

Saturday, September 6, 2025 | 1 to 3pm

Odlum Brown Art Gallery

Hours: 12 to 5 pm, Wednesday to Saturday

9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack, BC.

(located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)