Chilliwack Secondary Junior Varsity Football Set for 2026

Chilliwack – On their Facebook page – CSS Storm High School Football , Chilliwaack Secondary Junior Varsity Football has been announced to commence in 2026.

CSS has not had a football program since the early 1970’s. In fact, no one seems to remember when that program ended. If you do know, fvn@shaw.ca TY

Details are few however, This was posted: Get ready, Chilliwack! A new era of football is coming to Chilliwack Secondary School! Introducing the Storm, our brand-new high school football team at CSS! Join us as we gear up to bring passion, discipline, and unstoppable energy to the field. Stay tuned more information to come regarding Training and Spring Camp for Junior Varsity. Follow our Facebook page and Instagram and share the posts to help the team!

The Storm reached out to FVN for an update. : We will be playing at Exhibition Stadium for the 2026 season for Junior Varsity. Junior Varsity is a go for the 2026 season. Senior Varsity is coming in 2027. We are just in the process of building and looking for sponsors for the team.

CSS would join Sardis and GW Graham as the other high schools with football programs in Chilliwack.

The Coaching Staff:

The CSS Storm are proud to introduce Clint Currie as our Junior Varsity Head Coach and General Manager. A lifelong student of the game, Coach Currie brings over three decades of football experience as both a player and coach.

Clint’s football journey spans 13 years as a player, competing at the minor, junior, and university levels. His playing career reached its pinnacle at the University of Ottawa, where he helped the Gee-Gees capture the 2000 Vanier Cup National Championship, the highest honour in Canadian university football.

A true pioneer in Chilliwack football, Clint was one of the original Chilliwack Greyhawks (1992) and a member of the inaugural Valley Huskers team in 1999, helping lay the foundation for football in the Fraser Valley.

On the sidelines, Clint has dedicated 17 years to coaching at the minor, high school, and junior levels. His leadership has carried teams to six championship appearances across multiple levels, always emphasizing discipline, teamwork, and player development both on and off the field.

As Head Coach and GM of the CSS Storm Junior Varsity team, Clint will oversee all football operations, lead as the program’s head coach, and continue to share his expertise as the offensive line coach. BTW Clints son Connor will be playing with the Storm as a left guard.

CSS Storm are proud to welcome Coach Ryk Piche as our Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. With decades of coaching experience across high school, junior, and professional levels, Coach Piche brings a proven track record of success and a reputation for developing disciplined, competitive athletes.

In the spring of 2025, Coach Piche was invited to work with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a guest coach, gaining valuable insight into the CFL environment. Prior to joining the Storm, he served as Special Teams Coordinator with the Valley Huskers of the Canadian Junior Football League, where his leadership made a significant impact on player development and game-day execution.

At the high school level, Coach Piche has built and elevated programs across British Columbia:

GW Graham Grizzlies (2 seasons): Head Coach and Assistant Coach, contributing to a provincial finals appearance.

Langley Secondary Saints (5 seasons): Head Coach, guiding the Saints to a provincial finals appearance and two semifinal runs.

Centennial Centaurs (8 seasons): Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, winning two AAA Provincial Championships in 2009 at both Varsity and Junior Varsity.

Beyond his leadership roles, Coach Piche has been a driving force in football development across the province. He has worked with Team BC ID Camps, Simon Fraser University Camps, and the BC High School Senior Bowl, while also gaining NCAA coaching experience in 2012.

Coach Piche is recognized for his ability to establish strong football culture, inspire athletes to reach their potential, and prepare players to succeed at the next level. His experience, passion, and offensive expertise make him an invaluable addition to the CSS Storm coaching staff as the program takes the field in its inaugural season.

Introducing Coach Brandt Davies as our Junior Varsity Receivers Coach!

Coach Davies’ story is rooted right here in Chilliwack. Growing up, he developed his love of sports through community football with the Chilliwack Giants and by competing in a variety of other local athletic programs. That passion carried him through his years at Chilliwack Secondary, where he built a foundation of discipline, teamwork, and leadership that he continues to instill in his athletes today.

After graduating, Coach Davies advanced to the next level, joining the Valley Huskers of the CJFL. Over the course of three seasons, he contributed as both a quarterback and a receiver, gaining firsthand experience in multiple offensive roles. His versatility on the field gave him a deep understanding of the game from different perspectives — an insight that now makes him an outstanding teacher of the receiver position.

Following his playing career, Coach Davies transitioned into coaching, eager to share his knowledge and give back to the same community that shaped him. For the past two seasons, he has been a Receivers Coach with the Valley Huskers, where he has helped guide and develop athletes competing at the junior football level. In addition, his work as a coach for both the CSS Senior and Junior Boys Basketball teams shows his commitment to multi-sport athlete development and to strengthening athletics at CSS as a whole.

Now, with the launch of the CSS Storm football program, Coach Davies is excited to help lead the next generation of athletes. His energy, football IQ, and genuine passion for mentorship make him an invaluable addition to our staff.

“I’m looking forward to helping bring football back to CSS and being part of building something special here at home.”