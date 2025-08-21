Chilliwack River Valley Residents Can Expect Engineers To Inspect Landslide Risk

FVRD – In a Facebook posting on August 21, the FVRD addressed the thorny issue of stabilization and further landslide risk.

“BGC Engineering and members of their team will be in the Chilliwack River Valley from August 25 to 27 and will be assessing landslides and steep creek processes. Residents should be aware that BGC Engineering employees may need to access specific properties as part of this field work. The consultants will carry identification and will have a letter to provide property owners during the field work. Consultants will be accessing areas prone to these geohazards by vehicle and foot and may take photographs of landscapes and properties.

Thank you for your assistance and understanding during this phase of the project. If you have any concerns or questions, please feel welcome to contact FVRD Planning by email at planning@fvrd.ca or by phone at 604-702-5042.

More information is available on the CRV Slope Stability Risk Assessment project by visiting the FVRD Have Your Say site at https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/crvssra.”