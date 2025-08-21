2025 Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 23 (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack (with files from Around Chilliwack) – Originally offered as a solution for pandemic-era social distancing, the Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale is back for one day only on Saturday August 23 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

Rotary has expanded the Book Sale by inviting local Chilliwack firefighters to sell hot dogs, chips and drinks at the sale which will allow guests to grab a bite to eat and a cool drink, and browse a little longer. The firefighters have decided they will donate all proceeds to Rotary.

The club says they can use a few more community volunteers. Volunteers can help out the day before or the day of the sale. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and can lift up to 30 lbs. Email rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com to get more information or to volunteer.



The fact that this is an outdoor book sale is part of what makes this event unique. Even bad weather can’t keep it down. Due to heavy rain last year, the club moved the outdoor sale inside. Janet Reeves, chair of the Book Sale committee explains, “We knew we didn’t want to let our generous patrons down. We made the decision to move the sale into our warehouse – on a limited scale, and with some challenges – but the community was so thankful we still went ahead, and so were we!”

Reeves continued, “This book sale is hugely popular not just in Chilliwack, but throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond. People know that we carefully select the best items for the sale, whether it’s books, record albums, CDs or DVDs. We even have a handful of puzzles. All money raised through the Book Sale is channeled back into the community, through scholarships for high school students, and supporting our work with food hampers, community garden, and the Rotary Trail.”

The Chilliwack Rotary One-Day Outdoor Book Sale is Saturday August 23 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Rotary Service Building at 44870 Wolfe Road in Chilliwack (at the west end of Townsend Park). Free parking is available on the east side of the building.