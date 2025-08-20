Rare Sockeye Salmon Fishing on the Fraser – DFO Notice

Fraser River (DFO) – Effective one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset each day between August 22, and September 1, 2025, in the waters described below you may retain two (2) Sockeye Salmon per day: Non-tidal waters of the Fraser River from the downstream side of the CPR Bridge at Mission upstream to the Highway 1 Bridge at Hope; and Non-tidal waters of the Fraser River from the Highway 1 Bridge at Hope to the downstream side of the Alexandra Bridge. In the waters described below you may retain four (4) Pink Salmon per day: Non-tidal waters of the Fraser River from the downstream side of the CPR Bridge at Mission upstream to the Highway 1 Bridge at Hope – Effective one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset each day between August 22, and September 21, 2025; and Non-tidal waters of the Fraser River from the Highway 1 Bridge at Hope to the downstream side of the Alexandra Bridge – Effective one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset each day between August 22, and September 25, 2025. Management measures: – No fishing for Chinook, Coho, or Chum salmon. – You must not use bait when fishing for salmon. – Fishing is permissible during daylight hours only. Anglers fishing for salmon in the Fraser River are required to take every measure possible to ensure that their fishing activities avoid impacts on non-target stocks. This means that anglers are requested to use angling methods that do not catch non-target stocks. Anglers should be aware that the First Nations food, social and ceremonial fishery is open in this area. Anglers are encouraged to minimize or eliminate any gear conflict in this area. Please be diligent when harvesting and navigating in this area and exercise patience when and if in contact with other fishers.

Dean Werk of Great River Fishing Adventures and Fraser Valley Salmon Society: Sockeye and Pink Salmon Opening on The Fraser River! The recreational salmon fishery is about to get exciting! DFO has announced openings for both Sockeye and Pink Salmon in the non tidal waters of the Fraser River.

The August 19 Fraser River Panel Regulatory Announcement is now available on the Pacific Salmon Commission website at: August-19-2025: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

The Fraser River Panel met Tuesday, August 19 to receive an update on the migration of Fraser River sockeye and pink salmon and review the status of migration conditions in the Fraser River watershed.

It is currently estimated that 4,973,200 sockeye and 307,200 pink salmon have passed the Mission hydroacoustics site. The Panel adopted a run size of 7,750,000 for Summer run sockeye with an associated Area 20 timing of August 13. There was no change to the proportional Management Adjustment (pMA). A run size of 1,300,000 with an associated Area 20 timing of August 19 with a pMA of 1.27 for Late run sockeye was also adopted by the Panel at today’s meeting. The total Fraser sockeye adopted run size is now 10,175,000.