Public Gathering September 14 to Remember MLA Dan Coulter, Scholarship in Place

Chilliwack – It’s still hard to believe that he’s gone.

Community members are invited to a public gathering to honour the life and legacy of the Honourable Dan Coulter (February 23, 1975 – December 12, 2024) on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at All Sappers Memorial Park in Chilliwack.

The program will centre on community remembrance, with tributes from family, friends, colleagues, and local leaders reflecting on Mr. Coulter’s service to Chilliwack, his leadership in public education, and his commitment to inclusion and accessibility. “Dan led with grit, kindness, and a belief in people’s potential,” said Kelli Paddon, event co-organizer and former MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This gathering is about remembering the friend, neighbour, and leader he was – and helping the next generation carry that spirit forward.”In keeping with Mr. Coulter’s roots in the skilled trades, organizers will introduce the Dan Coulter Memorial Scholarship to support SD33 students pursuing trades.

For those who wish to contribute, optional donations will be accepted at the event; information about online giving will be shared on site and through the Facebook event page. The focus of the afternoon remains remembrance and community connection.

Attendees can expect brief remarks, moments of reflection, and the opportunity to connect with others who were impacted by Mr. Coulter’s service and friendship. The outdoor venue is wheelchair accessible. Limited seating will be available; guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair and dress for the weather.