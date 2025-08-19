Skip to content

Mission Pool Closure August 23 – September 14

Home
Community
Mission Pool Closure August 23 – September 14

Mission – Every year the Mission Leisure Centre closes the aquatics section for routine maintenance. This annual closure is important to maintain optimal water quality and equipment standards for the overall safety and enjoyment of swimmers.

This year’s closure from August 23 – September 14, includes all pools, steam room, sauna, hot tub AND the changerooms, lockers and showers.

The rest of the leisure centre will be open to enjoy.

Check the Facility and Program Status webpage before your visit for the latest service advisories at https://ow.ly/ZmBn50WEKPe.

2025 Mission Pool Cleaning- City of Mission

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts