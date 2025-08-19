Mission Pool Closure August 23 – September 14

Mission – Every year the Mission Leisure Centre closes the aquatics section for routine maintenance. This annual closure is important to maintain optimal water quality and equipment standards for the overall safety and enjoyment of swimmers.

This year’s closure from August 23 – September 14, includes all pools, steam room, sauna, hot tub AND the changerooms, lockers and showers.

The rest of the leisure centre will be open to enjoy.

Check the Facility and Program Status webpage before your visit for the latest service advisories at https://ow.ly/ZmBn50WEKPe.