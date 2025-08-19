Delta Man Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant – Sex Crime Charges

Delta/Fraser Valley – On September 12, 2024, a child was allegedly sexually assaulted in Delta. As part of an ongoing investigation, the Delta Police Department’s Vulnerable Sector Unit is renewing a May 23, 2025 Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers appeal for public assistance in locating Gurkirat Singh, a 26-year-old male from Delta, B.C. to stand trial for these allegations.

Gurkirat Singh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual interference of a person under 16 years old.

Gurkirat Singh is described as 6’0” tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and may have altered his appearance.

So far, there is no information that he may be in the Fraser Valley.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurkirat Singh is asked to call 911 or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca and reference Delta Police File 24-17457. All tips can be submitted anonymously.