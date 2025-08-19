2025 Fall Transit Update for the Valley

Fraser Valley (BC Transit) – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford are advising customers of a seasonal service change, effective September 2, 2025.

As part of this service change, the following routes will be reintroduced for the school year:

Route 22 East Townline

Route 24 Centre Loop

Route 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin

Trip times on these routes have been adjusted to meet the changing school bell times.

School trips on the following routes will resume:

Route 7 Sumas Mountain

Route 2 Highstreet/McMillian

Route 4 Saddle/Montrose

BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are announcing a seasonal service change effective on September 2, 2025.

In Chilliwack, school trips on Route 51 UFV will be resumed. This includes the 7:55 a.m. and 2:27 p.m. roundtrips leaving from Downtown Chilliwack and the 8:03 a.m. and 2:34 p.m. departure from UFV Chilliwack.

Route 56 Cultus Lake will be seasonally discontinued.

In Agassiz-Harrison, Sunday service on Route 71 Agassiz-Harrison between Chilliwack and the Harrison Hot Springs, will be removed for the season.

For full details, please check the latest Rider’s Guide.