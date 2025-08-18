City of Mission Wants Your Input on e-scooters on Public Roads

Mission – The e-scooter. This will bring up a heated debate.

While there are over 30 pilot communities across BC where e-scooter operation has been legalized for the duration of the Electric Kick Scooter (e-scooter) Pilot Program (April 2024 to 2028), Mission is currently not one of them.

Whether you have used an e-scooter or not, please share your thoughts. Your feedback will be reported back to the Council to help decide whether Mission should join the Province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program.

A few things to consider in communities where they are legal to operate:

· a licence or insurance is not required to operate an e-scooter

· the operator must be at least 16 years old.

· Helmets must be worn.

· Like drivers of a motor vehicle, the operator cannot ride impaired or distracted.

· A list of rules and regulations can be found on the Province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program website.

The insights collected through this survey will be shared with Council at a future meeting. The survey is open now until Sept. 7 on engage.mission.ca.

Take the survey.