Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Reminds Residents of Working Smoke Alarms After Williams Street Fire

Home
FIRE
Chilliwack Fire Reminds Residents of Working Smoke Alarms After Williams Street Fire

Chilliwack – Lots of sirens in Downtown Chilliwack during the morning commute.

Just after 8AM on August 18, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Williams Street.


Twenty-two firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 arrived to find smoke coming from the basement of a single-family home. Crews quickly initiated an offensive interior attack, containing the fire to its area of origin. A primary search confirmed all occupants had safely evacuated.

One occupant was assessed by BC Ambulance for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.


The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire. The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on each level of their home and in each sleeping area.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts