Chilliwack Fire Reminds Residents of Working Smoke Alarms After Williams Street Fire

Chilliwack – Lots of sirens in Downtown Chilliwack during the morning commute.

Just after 8AM on August 18, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Williams Street.



Twenty-two firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 arrived to find smoke coming from the basement of a single-family home. Crews quickly initiated an offensive interior attack, containing the fire to its area of origin. A primary search confirmed all occupants had safely evacuated.



One occupant was assessed by BC Ambulance for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire. The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on each level of their home and in each sleeping area.