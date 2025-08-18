Skip to content

Chilliwack Council to Address Major Proposal – Six-storey, Purpose-Built Apartment Building at Wellington Avenue and Mary Street

Home
Construction
Politics
Chilliwack Council to Address Major Proposal – Six-storey, Purpose-Built Apartment Building at Wellington Avenue and Mary Street

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – The August 19 Chilliwack Council meeting will have an interesting and challenging proposal in front of them.

This is not far from Five Corners with a six-storey, purpose-built rental apartment building at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Mary Street.

The proposed development would bring 155 units, including underground parking, rooftop amenity space, and a large landscaped courtyard. It’s designed as a rental building, with most units being small-format (studios and one-bedrooms), along with eight 3-bedroom units intended to serve families.

But before shovels hit the ground, a lot has to be approved and this one comes with some extra complexity.

This proposal involves amalgamating five separate properties (45768, 45778, 45784, 45788, and 45798 Wellington Avenue) into one site

To proceed, the developer, Whitetail Homes, is asking Council to:

  • Amend the OCP for one of the lots to align with the others by changing it from Residential 3 (Low Rise Apartment) to Residential 3a (Density Bonus)
  • Create a brand new zone, called CD-28 (Comprehensive Development-28), because no existing zone allows the density they’re proposing
  • Rezone all five lots into that new CD-28 zone
  • Approve a Development Permit that covers building design, materials, landscaping, and other visual elements

On the Chilliwack City Council Agenda, the recommendation is for council to give first and second reading and a public hearing for September 2.

The full Build Chilliwack article is here

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts