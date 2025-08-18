Chilliwack Council to Address Major Proposal – Six-storey, Purpose-Built Apartment Building at Wellington Avenue and Mary Street

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – The August 19 Chilliwack Council meeting will have an interesting and challenging proposal in front of them.

This is not far from Five Corners with a six-storey, purpose-built rental apartment building at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Mary Street.

The proposed development would bring 155 units, including underground parking, rooftop amenity space, and a large landscaped courtyard. It’s designed as a rental building, with most units being small-format (studios and one-bedrooms), along with eight 3-bedroom units intended to serve families.

But before shovels hit the ground, a lot has to be approved and this one comes with some extra complexity.

This proposal involves amalgamating five separate properties (45768, 45778, 45784, 45788, and 45798 Wellington Avenue) into one site

To proceed, the developer, Whitetail Homes, is asking Council to:

Amend the OCP for one of the lots to align with the others by changing it from Residential 3 (Low Rise Apartment) to Residential 3a (Density Bonus)

for one of the lots to align with the others by changing it from Residential 3 (Low Rise Apartment) to Residential 3a (Density Bonus) Create a brand new zone , called CD-28 (Comprehensive Development-28) , because no existing zone allows the density they’re proposing

, called , because no existing zone allows the density they’re proposing Rezone all five lots into that new CD-28 zone

into that new CD-28 zone Approve a Development Permit that covers building design, materials, landscaping, and other visual elements

On the Chilliwack City Council Agenda, the recommendation is for council to give first and second reading and a public hearing for September 2.

