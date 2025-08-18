Skip to content

Bradner Flower Show Donated $10K to Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford – (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – The Bradner Flower Show, renowned for its vibrant displays and deep community commitment, announce its latest significant contribution to Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

The organisation has generously donated $10,000 this year, specifically designated for the purchase of a crucial Baker 3 ceiling lift.

This annual donation underscores the Bradner Flower Show’s continuous support for local healthcare. The Baker 3 ceiling lift is an indispensable tool in modern patient care, significantly enhancing the safety and comfort of patients requiring assistance with transfers and mobility. It also provides vital support for healthcare staff, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of injury.

