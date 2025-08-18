BC Highway Patrol Looking for More Witnesses After Sunday’s Fatal Collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – (BCHP) -A single-vehicle collision that shut down Highway #1 in Chilliwack on Sunday has killed an elderly woman. BC Highway Patrol is looking for more witnesses and dash camera footage to determine the exact cause.

On August 17, 2025, at 12:50 p.m., a grey Ford Focus was going eastbound on Highway #1 approaching Prest Road when it crashed and rolled into a ditch. The 74-year-old Agassiz woman who was the driver and lone occupant of the Ford Focus died at scene.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no indications of overt criminality,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “Police have already spoken to witnesses, but we would like to find more to ensure the investigation is appropriately thorough.”

If you have any dash-camera footage that shows the events leading up to the collision, please call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2025-34778.