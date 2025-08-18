AbbyPD Weekend Recap: Aug 15th – Aug 18th Included a Bull.. No Bull !

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department Weekend Recap: Aug 15th – Aug 18th

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, our frontline teams responded to 328 police files.

Steady Weekend for AbbyPD Officers

This weekend saw a steady flow of calls for service alongside proactive policing efforts, as AbbyPD teams remained committed to ensuring public safety across the city.

On Friday night, officers located a mobile stolen vehicle. The vehicle was covertly followed until the driver exited, leading to the arrest of 48-year-old Karl Gagnon—a prolific property offender currently serving a conditional sentence. He has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Theft of a Motor Vehicle and remains in custody. That same evening, our Traffic Enforcement Unit, supported by officers from the Surrey Police Service, focused on impaired driving enforcement here in Abbotsford, successfully removing 22 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads.

Saturday began with an unusual call—a bull running loose on Highway 11. Thanks to coordinated efforts, the animal was safely apprehended without incident. Later that evening, officers continued their impaired driving enforcement, removing seven impaired drivers from the roads. Curfew checks were also conducted on known offenders currently out on bail.

Sunday was primarily focused on proactive policing, including traffic enforcement, warrant arrests, and patrols of known crime areas. No major incidents were reported.

Weekend Call Summary

11 domestic disputes

8 assaults

7 missing person reports

4 Break & Enters

12 Thefts

4 Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

36 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 44 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody