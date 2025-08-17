Skip to content

Drones Doing Survey Work for Westcoast Interconnection Project in Hope – August 18 to 29

Hope – The District of Hope and BC Hydro are advising residents of survey work for the Westcoast Interconnection Project. From Aug. 18–29 , crews will survey the proposed route for the new power line in Hope.

What’s happening:
• Drones will capture ground surfaces, structures, and power line components (max altitude 120 m).
• Crews will confirm land boundaries and infrastructure.
• All work stays within the road allowance – no private property access.

Questions? Email projects@bchydro.com.

For more information: https://hope.ca/Home/DownloadDocument…

