UPDATE – Judge Quashes Censure of City of Mission Councillor Ken Herar

Mission – (with files from Black Press) – On November 1, 2023, Council for the City of Mission resolved to censure Councillor Herar for conduct unbecoming a member of City Council in breach of the City’s Code of Responsible Conduct (2020).

﻿As a result, Council resolved to:

Remove Councillor Herar from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee for one year.

Request Council Herar pledge to immediate and ongoing compliance with the Code of Responsible Conduct.

Require Councillor Herar to attend one on one coaching or other training respecting the nuances of the role of City Councillor.

Issue Councillor Herar with a formal warning letter.

On August 12, 2025, A Provincial judge ordered the censure of Mission Coun. Ken Herar “quashed and set aside in its entirety”.

From the Judges Decision ( the entire document can be found here.)

[60] The resolution of Council dated November 1, 2023, is quashed and set aside

in its entirety. Given this decision, it is my view that I need not make further or

specific orders regarding the balance of the relief sought in the petition and the later

application which was filed on March 14, 2024, save and except as to costs.



[61] The material indicates that Mission reimbursed the petitioner for certain of his

legal expenses regarding this process. I am unaware of the continuing obligations of

Mission in this regard and arising from local custom or legislation, but pursuant to

the Supreme Court Civil Rules, I am of the view that the petitioner is entitled to his

costs at Scale B.