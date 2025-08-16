Drowning in Harrison Lagoon

Harrison – UPDATE – The body of the victim who was presumed drowned in Harrison lagoon was located and recovered.

RCMP and EMS offer sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the male. Out of respect for the family no further details will be released.

All emergency personnel have left the Harrison lagoon area.

ORIGINAL STORY – Just after Noon on Saturday August 16, the Village of Harrison Hot Springs posted to social media: At the request of the RCMP, the lagoon will be closed for swimming until further notice. Thank you for your consideration and respect of the area during this time.

On August 15, 2025 at 1120 pm, the Agassiz RCMP were called to the lagoon at Harrison Hot Springs, B.C. for a report of a possible drowning. Officers from the RCMP, the Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department, and Search and Rescue attended and tried to locate the individual. The search has continued into August 16th, 2025 and remains an active police investigation with the assistance of the fire department and search and rescue. No details on the missing person are being released at this time. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in this investigation.

It is requested that people please avoid the area of the Harrison lagoon, both on foot and in vehicles. There are a lot of emergency vehicles, and personnel, on scene and they will continue to need priority access into the area as this investigation continues.