UPDATE – IHIT Investigating Deadly Car Fire off Cheam and Bridal Falls Road – Popkum – Victim Identified

Popkum – AUGUST 16 UPDATE – IHIT is identifying the victim as 22-year-old Hamza Fazil of Surrey in an effort to advance the investigation. Mr. Fazil’s remains were located in the burnt vehicle that was in the 52100-block of Cheam Road.

Mr. Fazil had previous interactions with the police. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident with links to the BC Gang Conflict.

Mr. Fazil was reported missing by family members and was last seen in Surrey on July 27, 2025 around 9:00 p.m. in the 13300-block of Old Yale Road, Surrey.

“This investigation is still in the early stages,” says Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT. “Investigators are looking to build a timeline of Mr. Fazil’s activities prior to the homicide. We would urge anyone with information about him or his activities in the days leading up to his death to contact investigators.”

Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have dash camera footage from the areas of Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road between 10:00 p.m. July 27 and 1:00 a.m. July 28, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

2025 IHIT July Hamza Fazil

ORIGINAL STORY – As of Monday July 28, Agassiz RCMP is on scene following a report of a vehicle on fire in Popkum, where one person was located deceased.

On July 27, 2025, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Agassiz RCMP frontline officers responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the 52100-block of Cheam Road in Popkum. Upon police and fire attendance, one person was located deceased inside the vehicle and criminality is suspected.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be taking conduct of the investigation.

Police are currently in the early stages of this investigation and are actively working with Agassiz RCMP and Chilliwack RCMP to gather evidence and further the investigation. At this time, no further details will be provided.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage from the areas of Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road between July 27 8:00 p.m and July 28 2:00 a.m. to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.