Skip to content

Chilliwack Received Record Rainfall for August 15, Smashing Record Which Stood For Over 100 Years

Home
Weather & Climate
Chilliwack Received Record Rainfall for August 15, Smashing Record Which Stood For Over 100 Years

Chilliwack – (Roger Pennett – Environment Canada). The numbers don’t lie and they are impressive. While technically, the rainfall warning did not include the Wack, we were drenched.

Record rainfall for August 15/25 . Total 40.0mm.

Previous rainfall record for date , 23.9 mm in 1912. (Chilliwack rainfall records commenced in 1879.) 

Storm total 48.5 mm. 

August rainfall to date 59.5 mm on 5 days.

Average August Chilliwack rainfall ( 1951-1980) is 64.8 mm on 9 days.

Temperatures will rise by next Wednesday along with a drying trend.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts