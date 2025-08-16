Chilliwack Received Record Rainfall for August 15, Smashing Record Which Stood For Over 100 Years

Chilliwack – (Roger Pennett – Environment Canada). The numbers don’t lie and they are impressive. While technically, the rainfall warning did not include the Wack, we were drenched.

Record rainfall for August 15/25 . Total 40.0mm.

Previous rainfall record for date , 23.9 mm in 1912. (Chilliwack rainfall records commenced in 1879.)

Storm total 48.5 mm.

August rainfall to date 59.5 mm on 5 days.

Average August Chilliwack rainfall ( 1951-1980) is 64.8 mm on 9 days.

Temperatures will rise by next Wednesday along with a drying trend.