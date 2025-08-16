Skip to content

AbbyPD and Surrey Police Nab 22 Impaired Drivers in 12 Hours

Fraser Valley – Booze and driving don’t mix. Add heavy rain , and well …….

On Friday night (August 15), members of the Abbotsford Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with the Surrey Police Service’s Impaired Driving Unit for a joint enforcement initiative targeting impaired drivers across Abbotsford.

Despite persistent heavy rainfall, the operation led to the removal of 22 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways in just 12 hours overnight — a powerful reminder of the importance of proactive enforcement.

Facebook video – https://www.facebook.com/AbbyPoliceDept/videos/1683122905717337

