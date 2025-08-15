Skip to content

Targeted Shooting on Lakeview Drive in Mission – No One Hurt, Asking for Dashcam Footage

Mission – Mission RCMP posted to social media on Friday August 15, that on Wednesday night, August 13th, 2025, at 10:33PM, Mission RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of Lakeview drive. Bullets struck a residence and a vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. Police are asking anyone with information, dashcam footage, or security video from the area between 9:30PM to 11:30PM on August 13th, 2025, to contact the Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-826-7161.

File # 2025-9891

