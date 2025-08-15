New 67-Space Childcare and Excellence Hub Opens in Mission’s Cedar Valley

Mission —A brand new, state-of-the art and inclusive childcare and Child and Youth Excellence Hub has opened its doors in Cedar Valley, bringing much needed resources and supports to local families in Mission.

Kaleidoscope is a 67-space childcare centre providing childcare for children 0 to 12 years old through four licenced programs. Kaleidoscope is an inclusive environment where all children are welcome. Pre-registration is available now on its website. The Child and Youth Excellence Hub is located on the second floor and is operated by both MACL and the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre.

The project came together through a collaborative partnership between the Province of BC, Mission Association for Community Living (MACL), and the City of Mission.

MACL, the centre operator, brought its vision of “an inclusive and caring community where each person has choice, opportunity and a fulfilling quality of life” to the growing Cedar Valley neighbourhood. It developed the centre in response to the many children, youth and families trying to find and access services locally in Mission. MACL also provided a financial contribution to the project and led the design of the space to ensure it met the needs of all users.

The City of Mission sold MACL the land at a discounted price, provided additional project financing, and led the construction project.

Grants from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and UBCM funded the construction of the childcare centre on the first floor.

The project broke ground last summer at 33083 Tunbridge Ave with a small ceremony.