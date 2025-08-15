Skip to content

Environment Canada Issues a Rainfall Warning for the Fraser Valley – Vancouver to Abbotsford/Mission – Chilliwack Can Still Expect Its Fair Share

Environment Canada Issues a Rainfall Warning for the Fraser Valley – Vancouver to Abbotsford/Mission – Chilliwack Can Still Expect Its Fair Share

Environment Canada Has issued a Rainfall Warning for the Fraser Valley – Vancouver to Abbotsford/Mission – Chilliwack Can Still Expect Its Fair Share

This will be Friday and Friday night

What to expect:

50 mm of rain (up to 80 mm in higher terrain)

Heavy rain at times, with poor visibility

Sudden rises in creeks and rivers

Stay safe:

Watch for water pooling on roads and drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning

Clear leaves and debris from catch basins near your home to help prevent flooding

Stay clear of fast-flowing streams and rivers, high stream flows can be dangerous

Give yourself extra travel time and keep headlights on in poor visibility

2025 Rain – Rainfall Warning – Environment Canada – City of Mission – August

