Environment Canada Issues a Rainfall Warning for the Fraser Valley – Vancouver to Abbotsford/Mission – Chilliwack Can Still Expect Its Fair Share

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Environment Canada Has issued a Rainfall Warning for the Fraser Valley – Vancouver to Abbotsford/Mission – Chilliwack Can Still Expect Its Fair Share
This will be Friday and Friday night
What to expect:
50 mm of rain (up to 80 mm in higher terrain)
Heavy rain at times, with poor visibility
Sudden rises in creeks and rivers
Stay safe:
Watch for water pooling on roads and drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning
Clear leaves and debris from catch basins near your home to help prevent flooding
Stay clear of fast-flowing streams and rivers, high stream flows can be dangerous
Give yourself extra travel time and keep headlights on in poor visibility