Hope’s World-Class Chainsaw Carving Event Returns August 14-17 2025

Hope – Hope’s Chainsaw Carving Competition returns this August to Memorial Park! Don’t miss your chance to watch world-class carvers in action and see incredible sculptures take shape right before your eyes.

If you’ve visited Hope before, you’ve likely spotted some of the 100+ chainsaw carvings around town—each one created during past competitions. While you’re here, stop by the Hope Visitor Centre to start a self-guided tour and imagine where this year’s masterpieces might be placed.

Planning to visit August 14–17? Check out this post for itinerary ideas!

2025 Hope Chain Saw Calendar

