Skip to content

Highway 1 Traffic Patterns Changing Near 264th Street

Home
Highways Transportation
Highway 1 Traffic Patterns Changing Near 264th Street

Fraser Valley – Drivers are advised to plan for upcoming traffic-pattern changes along Highway 1 near 264th Street.  

Starting mid-August 2025, traffic along Highway 1 westbound, from west of Mt. Lehman Road to west of 264th Street, will move to newly constructed lanes in the median. The reconfigured westbound off- and on-ramps at 264th Street will connect to these new lanes.

As early as mid-September 2025, traffic along Highway 1 eastbound, from east of 264th Street to east of Mt. Lehman Road, will move to newly constructed lanes in the median and onto the new westbound Bradner overpass.

These changes are in addition to ongoing overnight lane closures and are needed for the continued safe construction of the 264th Street Interchange, advancing the widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow posted signs. Visit DriveBC for the most current information: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Additional information is available on the project website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/fraser-valley-highway1/traffic-impacts

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts