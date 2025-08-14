District of Hope Slapped on the Wrist Regarding Wastewater Treatment Plant

Hope – In a media release from the District of Hope, The District of Hope acknowledges it has received an Administrative Penalty following a recent inspection of the community’s Pollution Control Center (Wastewater Treatment Plant) by the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks.



Treated wastewater from the District’s facility is discharged to the Fraser River. In 2017, sedimentation in the river plugged the original outfall pipe, leading to the installation of a temporary outfall that remains in place. This temporary outfall is not authorized under the current wastewater discharge permit and continued use has resulted in a $13,000 penalty.



In 2022, the District applied for Phase 2 infrastructure upgrades, including a permanent outfall, through the UBCM Canada Community Building Fund Strategic Priorities Fund. Although supported by the Province, the application was not approved. Funding has now been allocated for this critical project in the 2025 municipal budget. Planning, design, and environmental studies are actively underway, with construction anticipated to commence as soon as possible.



The District is working collaboratively with the Province to address these matters.