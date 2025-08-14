Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” August 15

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

WARD, Vincent

Age: 31

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Mischief $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: August 7, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

SMITH, Jordan

Age: 38

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 227lbs

Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Assault by Choking, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

