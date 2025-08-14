Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” August 15

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
WARD, Vincent
Age: 31
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Mischief $5000 or Under
Warrant in effect: August 7, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
SMITH, Jordan
Age: 38
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 227lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Assault, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Assault by Choking, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Warrant in effect: July 28, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack