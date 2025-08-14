Chilliwack Traffic Violation Stop Leads to Guns, Money and Drugs

Chilliwack – “send lawyers, guns and money” – Warren Zevon

Early Wednesday Morning (August 13, 2025 @ 3AM) Chilliwack RCMP were doing proactive patrols around Yale Rd and Hazel St. when he located a vehicle that was being driven with no insurance. When the member stopped the vehicle there were 3 occupants inside. As the member was conducting the traffic stop he observed other arrestable offences, and all 3 occupants were arrested and removed from the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle and the persons, a loaded restricted handgun with 3 magazines, bulk quantities of drugs, over $18,000 in cash, and multiple cell phones were located. A check of the firearm revealed it had been stolen from Northern B.C in a break and enter to a residence in 2023.

This investigation is ongoing. Multiple judicial authorizations will be done, firearms tracing, drug expert reports, and drug analysis are just some of the things that will be required to get this investigation to where charges can be laid. In the meantime, a handgun and drugs, likely meant for street, are no longer in the possession of these individuals.

Anyone with information about illegal activity is urged to contact the UFVRD RCMP at 604-702-4017 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).