Skip to content

Chilliwack Traffic Violation Stop Leads to Guns, Money and Drugs

Home
Crime
Chilliwack Traffic Violation Stop Leads to Guns, Money and Drugs

Chilliwack – “send lawyers, guns and money” – Warren Zevon

Early Wednesday Morning (August 13, 2025 @ 3AM) Chilliwack RCMP were doing proactive patrols around Yale Rd and Hazel St. when he located a vehicle that was being driven with no insurance.  When the member stopped the vehicle there were 3 occupants inside. As the member was conducting the traffic stop he observed other arrestable offences, and all 3 occupants were arrested and removed from the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle and the persons, a loaded restricted handgun with 3 magazines, bulk quantities of drugs, over $18,000 in cash, and multiple cell phones were located. A check of the firearm revealed it had been stolen from Northern B.C in a break and enter to a residence in 2023.

This investigation is ongoing. Multiple judicial authorizations will be done, firearms tracing, drug expert reports, and drug analysis are just some of the things that will be required to get this investigation to where charges can be laid.  In the meantime, a handgun and drugs, likely meant for street, are no longer in the possession of these individuals.

Anyone with information about illegal activity is urged to contact the UFVRD RCMP at 604-702-4017 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2025 Chilliwack RCMP August 13 Drugs, Guns and Money – Traffic Stop

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts