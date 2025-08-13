Sackum Overhead Bridge Replacement – Trans-Canada Highway East of Lytton

Lytton – Work will get underway in fall 2025 on a project to replace the aging Sackum overhead bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Lytton.

The project includes the design and construction of a modern two-lane bridge over the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail line.

Additional upgrades will improve safety by realigning a section of the highway north of the bridge. This upgrade will remove a short passing lane that no longer meets standards, and create a gentler curve, wider and more consistent shoulders and a new concrete barrier to help prevent vehicles from leaving the road. The drainage system will also be upgraded to better manage heavy rain and changing weather conditions.

A $22.6-million contract has been awarded to Enviro-Ex Contracting for the bridge replacement. Construction will begin in fall 2025 and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2027.

These improvements are part of broader efforts to enhance sustainability and resiliency of communities in the southern Interior and will benefit all travellers along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Highway 1 Sackum Overhead Bridge is located approximately 22 kilometres east of Lytton on Highway 1, which serves as a critical connection between the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Drivers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca for updates, use caution through the area and follow posted speed limits