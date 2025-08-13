Skip to content

Abbotsford School District Appoints Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent

Home
Education/Learning
Abbotsford School District Appoints Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announce the appointment of Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent, effective immediately.
Burdeyny has been an integral part of the Abbotsford School District since 1994, serving in a variety of roles that span both school-based and district-level leadership. Her career has included teaching positions at Abbotsford Middle and Senior Secondary Schools; serving as Vice Principal at Yale and Abbotsford Senior Secondary Schools;Principal at Rick Hansen Secondary School; and, most recently, District Principal, Human Resources

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts