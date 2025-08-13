Abbotsford School District Appoints Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announce the appointment of Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent, effective immediately.
Burdeyny has been an integral part of the Abbotsford School District since 1994, serving in a variety of roles that span both school-based and district-level leadership. Her career has included teaching positions at Abbotsford Middle and Senior Secondary Schools; serving as Vice Principal at Yale and Abbotsford Senior Secondary Schools;Principal at Rick Hansen Secondary School; and, most recently, District Principal, Human Resources
2025 Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 23 (INTERVIEW)
Chilliwack (with files from Around Chilliwack) – Originally offered as a solution for pandemic-era social distancing, the Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale is back for