Abbotsford School District Appoints Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announce the appointment of Lisa Burdeyny as Assistant Superintendent, effective immediately.

Burdeyny has been an integral part of the Abbotsford School District since 1994, serving in a variety of roles that span both school-based and district-level leadership. Her career has included teaching positions at Abbotsford Middle and Senior Secondary Schools; serving as Vice Principal at Yale and Abbotsford Senior Secondary Schools;Principal at Rick Hansen Secondary School; and, most recently, District Principal, Human Resources