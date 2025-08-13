Skip to content

47 Year Old Woman A No-Show at Sentencing – Mission RCMP Now Looking for Her

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 47-year-old Julie Matthew. She was recently convicted in BC Supreme Court of robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of stolen property, in relation to an incident that occurred in Deroche in 2022. Julie was required to return to court for sentencing but failed to appear. A warrant for her arrest was issued as a result.

Julie is known to have ties to the communities of Hope, Langley and Surrey, but may have since travelled elsewhere.

If you have information that could help to locate Julie, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, Mission RCMP file 22-4299. If you see Julie, call your local police.

2025 Mission RCMP Wanted 47-year-old Julie Matthew.

